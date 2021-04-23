Kayla Evans, a 2015 International Baccalaureate Diploma recipient, recently spoke at Douglas County High School’s 12th Annual IB Pinning.
After receiving the IB Diploma from Douglas County High School, Evans went on to Harvard University where she graduated in 2019 with an A.B.in Psychology-Cognitive Neurology and Secondary in Linguistics.
While at Harvard, she attended the School for International Training Honors Program where she had an entrepreneurship in Uganda, India, and Brazil. In 2016 she attended a special Harvard Summer School Program on Mind, Brain, and Behavior in Italy.
Evans received her master’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2020.
Since 2017, she has worked in the UK, but is now an Associate with Boston Consulting Group and is based in Atlanta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.