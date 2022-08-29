Physical Education (P.E.) is an important part of a student’s scholastic development.
The Georgia Department of Education states that, “quality physical education programs help students develop health related fitness, physical competence in movement activities, cognitive understanding, and positive attitudes toward physical activity so that they can adopt healthy and physically active lifestyles.”
Douglas County School System connects this belief from the state department standards with our mission and values. The district believes that by providing relevant learning opportunities, like those provided in our P.E. classes, its students are more prepared to become productive citizens in a global society.
At Mason Creek Middle School (MCMS) educators take pride in integrating the general education population with the “Exceptional Wolves.”
MCMS has eighth graders who serve as Exceptional Ambassadors who support the learning needs of our Program for Exceptional Children students. Students who are a part of the Program for Exceptional Children benefit from several adapted learning options.
The adapted P.E. program at Mason Creek Middle School is not only beneficial for Exceptional Wolves, but it is also rewarding for those eighth grade Exceptional Ambassadors who learn alongside them.
Coach Daniel Ewing meets every day with the Exceptional Wolves for P.E. and involves different activities such as fun with the parachute, basketball in the gym, and their popular Friday dance parties.
Physical activity is important for the Exceptional Wolves because it gives the students an opportunity to participate in a modified version of P.E. class. These students achieve a level of fitness that is appropriate for them, said Ewing.
One of the eighth grade Exceptional Ambassadors, Braelynn Carnes says, “the Exceptional Wolves think that we are helping them, but really they are helping us.”
