CHES

Chancellor Cospy, a first grader at Chapel Hill Elementary, said the X-ray invention was his favorite at the African Americans Inventor’s Exhibit.

 DCSS / Special

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Students at Chapel Hill Elementary were able to have a hands-on experience honoring a variety of inventors for Black History Month. The experience, called the African American Inventors Exhibit, exposes the students to various inventions and cultivates conversation about how these inventions impact society today. It also generates a desire for students to aspire to become inventors themselves and promotes interest and investment in African American inventions.

Trending Videos