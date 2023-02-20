Students at Chapel Hill Elementary were able to have a hands-on experience honoring a variety of inventors for Black History Month. The experience, called the African American Inventors Exhibit, exposes the students to various inventions and cultivates conversation about how these inventions impact society today. It also generates a desire for students to aspire to become inventors themselves and promotes interest and investment in African American inventions.
Each of the 26 inventors were featured with a visual of their item and a short summary about them and their invention. Students were engaged in their learning and were able to make real world connections by recognizing items in their household or world. In addition to the exhibit, many students completed individual research posters and were excited when the person they researched was presented.
Chancellor Cospy, a first grader at CHES, said the X-ray invention was his favorite. The X-Ray machine was invented in 1986 by Dr. George Alcorn Jr. He stated to his teacher that he thought it would be fun to invent something to help people. The conclusion of the exhibit contains motivation for students to become innovators and inventors themselves in hopes of someday joining the display of inventions.
Some of the other inventors featured Madam CJ Walker (invented hair care products) and Thomas Martin (invented the fire extinguisher).
Every class in the school was able to experience the exhibit. This exhibit has been displayed in schools, churches, libraries, museums, and other venues since February of 2013.
