The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) celebrates artists of color in the “Face Matter” exhibit, to remain on display Jan. 11-Feb. 25.
After much consideration, to maintain the best safety decision for the community, the CAC is presenting the exhibit virtually. But no attention will be spared as the Arts Council presents a new experience to the viewers, one which digs deeper to explore the messages behind the artwork. Tune into the CAC social media platforms to experience the exhibit as the CAC offers a new way of bringing entertainment and illumination in honor of Black History Month.
Not only has the CAC sat down for in-depth interviews with the artists to showcase personal motivation behind the artwork, but the Arts Council reaches out to the community to hear reactions of the artworks as well.
This multi-layered experience truly encompasses what the arts can mean in our world, exploring artists’ intentions and even the active change the artwork brings directly to the lives of the people viewing the work. Don’t miss the chance to view the work and have your own in-person or group tour until the exhibit ends on Feb. 25.
The “Face Matter” Exhibit explores African-American narratives and universal messages with various types of materials and art forms.
Internationally renowned artist Felicia Noelle travels all the way from Baton Rouge to present her acrylic paintings to Douglasville, such as “Broken Chains.”
Internationally recognized printmaker Diyah Najah (while currently exhibiting in New York City at the same time as Douglasville) creates a new collection of prints and collages to explore current affairs and the acceptance of self, such as in her work “Stand Up for Us.”
At only 27 years of age, Timothy Short fills gallery walls with awe-inspiring and intrusive oil paintings, such as “A Dark in the Light (You Are All You Need).”
Brandon Maddox explores a new process with a new collection of artworks by shattering materials (such as mirrors) to a place of brokenness, then reuniting the pieces back to unity, such as in his work “Deeply Rooted.”
DC Connection virtually hosts the video experience in honor of the “Face Matter” Exhibit. The Douglas County Connection was founded by Helen Catron in 1990.
During the past 25 years, the DC Connection has established, supported and sponsored community events that enrich the cultural experience in the Arts, particularly as it relates to African American culture
and history. To find out
more information, contact Darlene Kimes, president
of the organization at dlkimes@att.net.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
