Douglas County teen Samuel Fambrough was named semifinalist in Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s 2020-2021 Youth of the Year competition.
The livestream event, held last month, honored some of the most hard-working teens in the metro Atlanta area for exhibiting outstanding leadership in their Clubs, communities, and schools. Fambrough, an aspiring engineer who has a passion for giving back, received a $1,000 college scholarship as a Youth of the Year semi-finalist
On the importance of teen leadership, Fambrough said, “every teen should use their voice to speak up about the issues they’re passionate about.”
To learn more about his plans for the future, visit https://www.bgcma.org/samuelfambrough/
