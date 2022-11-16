Farms and cities. Farmers and consumers. It’s an interdependent relationship. People need food, clothing and shelter. Farmers grow our food and fiber and raise timber for our homes. Farmers need the food companies that buy their crops and turn them into nutritious food products. We all depend on truck drivers and railroad workers to get the fresh farm commodities and finished food products to our grocery store shelves.

As the holidays draw near, Douglas County Farm Bureau invites you to celebrate this relationship by observing Farm-City Week Nov. 16-23.

Trending Videos