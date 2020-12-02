Farmers market served 4,000 people

The new Church Street Farmers Market, located at 6730 Church St. in Douglasville, kicked off on June 9 and wrapped up the 2020 season on Sept. 29. The market operated on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., served over 4,000 customers, and had over 20 vendors in rotation which included local farm goods, prepared foods, and crafts.
The market is a SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) approved location and has applied to be part of Wholesome Wave’s Georgia Fresh for Less program for the 2021 season which will allow SNAP dollars to be doubled.
The market was originally scheduled to open on May 12. The COVID-19 pandemic brought forth considerations of needing to postpone the market’s launch until the 2021 season. However, the market’s committee members agreed that the pandemic made it even more vital to provide fresh produce options to the community and to support our local farmers and artisans. With all necessary safety precautions taken, the market opened with a slightly delayed start date.
The market will return in spring 2021 with plans to grow even bigger and better and include special events and activities.
Please visit https://www.douglasvillega.gov/government/city-departments/keep-douglasville-beautiful/church-st-farmers-market for more information or if you’re interested in becoming a vendor for 2021.
Chad Griffin, recreation superintendent at Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, gave special thanks to all our community members, vendors, and the city of Douglasville for their support.
The Church Street Farmers Market was established and sponsored by these Live Healthy Douglas partners: Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Keep Douglasville Beautiful, Douglas County UGA Extension and Douglas County Parks & Recreation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.