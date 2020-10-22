The Festival of Trees will be on display at the Ike Owings Community Center at Hunter Park (8830 Gurley Rd.) between Nov. 9 and Dec. 5.
Citizens are invited to come by and vote on their favorite decorated tree or wreath during November and come back to bid on one to take home starting Nov. 30.
Bidding will end at noon on Dec. 5. Proceeds will benefit leadership scholarships for high school students and young professionals continuing their education.
Festival of Trees is coordinated by Advancing Modern Professionals in Douglas (AMP’D), a program of the Douglas County Chamber Foundation.
Email dcfestivaloftrees@gmail.com for more information or call 770-942-5022.
