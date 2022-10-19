Chapel Hill Elementary recently hosted a very successful book fair. The fair was open to all students and students were able to shop endlessly for books that will take them on excursions beyond their imaginations.
Media Specialist Cameron Sheldon reflected from previous fairs and noticed that first-grade students were in need of the most assistance when it came to shopping the book fair independently. Shopping the book fair is very exciting and of course you want to purchase everything, but funds don’t always allow.
Sheldon partnered with school counselors Elisa Vaught, Tracy Small, and fifth-grade teachers to select responsible fifth graders to partner with the first-graders as shopping buddies. Each day during first grade shopping time, the fifth graders would meet all first grade shoppers and practice real-world skills of working within a budget to purchase items.
The first graders were delighted to get one-on-one time with the big kids. The fifth graders were so kind and patient with our small shoppers. It was a beautiful partnership to witness, Sheldon said.
Vaught and Small made sure that the initiative was successful in that Georgia School Counseling Competencies includes supporting students' applied learning. This activity allows for a real-world application of math skills.
First-grade teachers expressed how thankful they were for the additional support from our fifth grade students. Not only was this an authentic skill application experience for students, but also reinforced the goals of the Cheetah Community — having pride, acting responsibly, making wise choices and showing respect. It was so heartwarming to see the care and concern the 5th graders took with our first graders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.