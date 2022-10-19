Chapel Hill Elementary recently hosted a very successful book fair. The fair was open to all students and students were able to shop endlessly for books that will take them on excursions beyond their imaginations.

Media Specialist Cameron Sheldon reflected from previous fairs and noticed that first-grade students were in need of the most assistance when it came to shopping the book fair independently. Shopping the book fair is very exciting and of course you want to purchase everything, but funds don’t always allow.

