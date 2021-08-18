The community is invited to the final Pop Up Summer adventure at the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC).
The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5-7 p.m.
What better time to come view the artwork than when there’s food, community, local businesses to shop, and a Tiny Fundraiser artwork to collect? Events at the CAC are always free and open to the public, with plenty of parking provided for guests.
The “How I Got Over – A Lockdown Collection” is a discussion-packed and visually inspiring exhibit. If you missed the reception, you still have until Aug. 25 to visit for a walk through. Six artists have work on display reflecting on overcoming the quarantine, hope in isolation and escape from uncertainty.
Exhibiting artists include Tiffany Charesse, rEN Dillard, Akua Hardy, Crystal Jin Kim, Joseph McKinney, and Sean Mulkey.
The Tiny Fundraiser comes to the center every year, but you’ve never seen it like this before, with vendors on the front lawn and food trucks in the driveway.
Artists have turned in their 6x6 works of art to be displayed through August. The artworks are sold for $20 each to support the events and programs provided to the community by the Arts Council.
On Aug. 19, 5-7 pm, you can order delicacies from the Hud Truck, Sweet Sisters Ice Cream, Shirlie Ann’s Cakes, Bedelia’s Bees, and shop from Nikki Stitch, Paparazzi Jewelry, The Peach Mitten, Painted 2 Perfection, My Sister’s Keeper, Crafty C’s LLC, Something Unique, and hear from the community organization Nichol’s Center.
Nichols Center, one of the CAC’s Satellite organizations, will host the evening of August 19. The Nichols Center will have succulents and unique gifts to peruse. The Nichols Center offers support for families affected by substance use disorder and mental health through treatment planning, community linkage, and educational awareness. For more information, contact Tara Nichols at nicholscenter.recovery@gmail.com.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
