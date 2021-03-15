SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Fire Department collected nearly 1,000 teddy bears as part of the “Bear Hugs for Texas” drive organized to help families in Texas impacted by the severe winter storm there recently.
The “Bear Hugs for Texas” drive took place for two weeks and ended March 8.
Solesbee’s Equipment & Attachments shipped the teddy bears to Austin, Texas, at no charge.
Solesbee’s President David Jenkins and Douglas County Fire & EMS staff including Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette gathered March 11 at Solesbee’s headquarters in Winston to get the bears ready for shipping.
