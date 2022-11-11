The Douglas County Fire & EMS Department (DCFD) is in the process of updating the fire stations with new bed mattresses for the department’s firefighters.
“This purchase is vital to the overall success of the fire department because having a quality mattress ensures firefighters get a good night’s sleep, however limited or lengthy their rest time may be,” said Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette. “Whether firefighters gain three to six hours of rest on a shift, or achieve a full night’s rest, a quality mattress will thoroughly improve their rest over time.”
