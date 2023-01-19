The Douglas County Genealogical Society will have their first program of the year at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the Heritage Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on the corner of Selman Drive and Rose Avenue. The public is invited to attend.
This Society of people, who wanted to learn how to find out about their families, became an organization on March 5, 1998. Except for COVID-19, they have met monthly.
A special part of the meetings are the programs and this month is very special to history lovers.
Karen Flagg and Lora Lykins are Correspondent Docents for the DAR Museum in Washington, D.C., and members of the local Sweetwater Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. They will be presenting the program, “Myth or Truth?” In this presentation they will look at some favorite stories that are often heard in museums and various historic places. They will examine the evidence, and those attending can come to their own conclusions.
The DAR Museum will tell you what they think about most of the stories. For the rest, they will ask you what you think.
Some may remember being in elementary school, when they taught children about an incident involving a very young George Washington. Washington, they were told, cut down a cherry tree with his ax. When his father asked George if he did this deed, he said, “I can not tell a lie, I cut it down.”
Many years later they were told it was probably a myth since they had no evidence to confirm it. Yet, many adults who were taught this may still believe it’s true. What do you think?
For this example, you can see how easily history can become myth rather than truth, and the DAR ladies will share many more examples from their vast library in Washington, D.C.
If you like history, The Douglas County Genealogical Society invites you to come for this special program.
