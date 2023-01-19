DCGS Pic

Karen Flagg and Lora Lykins will be the guest speakers at the Douglas County Genealogical Society meeting on Jan. 26.

The Douglas County Genealogical Society will have their first program of the year at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the Heritage Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on the corner of Selman Drive and Rose Avenue. The public is invited to attend.

This Society of people, who wanted to learn how to find out about their families, became an organization on March 5, 1998. Except for COVID-19, they have met monthly.

