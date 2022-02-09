Flawless Urban Prints owners, Ericka and Jeremy Clayton, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Jan. 28. Flawless Urban Prints is a direct to garment printing company who specializes in high quality custom apparel for businesses and events.
Flawless Urban Prints is garment printing business whose mission is to empower other businesses owners by giving them the opportunity to create brand awareness for their business. Flawless Urban Prints not only specializes in garment printing, but they also carry high quality men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing as well as sporting goods.
Clayton commented, "This ribbon cutting event was very positive and refreshing to our business. All of the member leaders were very welcoming, and we truly appreciate everyone coming out to celebrate the grand opening of our business.”
Douglas County Chamber VP of Strategic Initiatives, Julia Areh, congratulated Ericka and Jeremy and welcomed them to the Chamber, “We are so thrilled to have your business here in Douglas County and a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for providing a great local alternative for quality custom apparel to the citizens of Douglas County. We look forward to supporting and promoting Flawless Urban Prints for many years to come.”
For more information about Flawless Urban Prints, contact them at 770-224-7203, visit their location at 4040 Chapel Hill Rd. Suite. N. or visit their website at www.flawlessurbanprintsapparel.com.
