There’s some new neighbors in the Villa Rica Industrial Park.
Surrounded by community and civic leaders, the company uniquely cut ribbon and broke ground in their space last week.
Speaking on behalf of Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal who was absent due to illness, Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Momtahan welcomed Villa Rica’s new facility and new manufacturing resident.
“The City of VR and Carroll County are delighted to welcome FLEX-TC to relocate here and to join our vibrant community and to enjoy our excellent quality of life,” Momtahan said to the gathered crowd. “As a pre-engineered, modular construction and equipment rental company, FLEX-TC has served the largest American companies and government agencies for planned and unplanned construction projects. They are an innovative company that provides service and equipment across the country and even internationally. Their long and impressive client list includes MLB and NFL teams, PGA tournaments, GA Power, the World Bank, the CDC and perhaps most impressive of all is there long-standing relationship with The Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters.”
Owner John Keller and wife Madelon have been residents of Villa Rica and Carrollton for nearly 20 years.
“We are glad that they are choosing to support our community by redeveloping this location in our industrial park in order to provide their services locally, to support our schools and charitable organizations and to hire our citizens for a variety of roles across the company,” Momtahan said.
FLEXTC provides and constructs temporary facilities that can be immediately deployed anywhere in the world ranging from tents, temporary structures and extended-term facilities to state-of-the-art modular structures, our facilities can meet just about any demand.
Keller told the Times-Georgian that he hopes the construction will of his facility will begin soon and that a dozen jobs can be created quickly with up to 36 job created long-term.
