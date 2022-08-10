The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) presents its first ever Members Photography Competition.
If you are a professional or aspiring photographer, submit up to three artworks to a fine arts gallery with the guarantee of having at least one of your artworks accepted into the exhibit. The deadline has been extended until Aug. 19.
The exhibit is open themed and will be on display Oct. 10-Nov. 21.
Become a member of the CAC or the local Sweetwater Camera Club Satellite organization in order to submit up to three artworks in the competition, with each registrant guaranteed to have at least one artwork selected. Memberships at the CAC start at only $20 annually for an individual, and $30 for a family. You can begin or renew your membership at Artsdouglas.org or call the center at 770.949.2787. Register for the photography exhibit by sending your interest to art coordinator Brittany Gilbert at Brittany.Gilbert@artsdouglas.org.
The CAC welcomes a panel of three judges from a diverse range of backgrounds: Brian Degaetano, published for over 11 years in journalism, nature, and landscape photography; Darryl Neill, President of the Atlanta Photographic Society; and Rocheal Matthews, professional portrait and event photographer. Prizes will include 1st place for $200, 2nd place for $150, 3rd place $100, and a People’s Choice award will be announced at the end of September for $50. Prizes are generously sponsored by Steve Pritchard Woodturning.
The opening reception on Thursday, November 3, from 6-8 pm will be hosted by the Douglas County Chamber Singers (DCCS). CAC and DCCS invite you, your family, and your photo friends to come out and support the community and local artists while enjoying refreshments. DCCS rehearses at First United Methodist Church on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The DC Chamber Singers’ purpose is to provide quality music for the citizens of Douglas County, always endeavoring to bring enjoyment to both listeners and performers. The DCCS have performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City and in Vienna.
Sweetwater Camera Club (SCC) meets the 2nd Thursday of each month to host a wide variety of motivating and educational presentations, competitions, critiques, and exhibits throughout the year. The purpose of the SCC is to share and promote the art and science of photography in a variety of styles and formats, all to provide a forum for photographers of all levels, novice through advanced. Visit www.sweetwatercameraclub.com for more information or to become a member.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
