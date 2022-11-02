FlexTC is holding a groundbreaking for its new Villa Rica facility on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
FlexTC provides and constructs temporary facilities using tension fabric buildings and structural ocean containers. FlexTC serves industrial and government customers for planned events and unplanned contingencies.
For 20 years the team at FlexTC has deployed from metro Atlanta across the country and across the world logistically supporting customers with temporary warehousing, offices, emergency operations centers, border control facilities, jails, schools and VIP hospitality suites.
In February 2020, John Keller and the team at Keller Management & Business Operations acquired the assets and goodwill of Proteus On-Demand, marking the launch of FlexTC.
The company’s new facility will be in Villa Rica Industrial Park at 99 HD Williams Industrial Drive and is expected to open next March.
