The transfer of pollen is necessary for producing seeds and fruit in many crops we eat. How does pollen start at one place and end up at another? Pollinators such as flies, beetles, moths, butterflies, and wasps can be significant pollinators. In this article, we will learn about flies, how they contribute to pollination, and which plants they prefer.

Most of us would not think of flies as pollinators. We think of them landing on our food — trying to wave them away but not helping our flowers and crops produce seed and food for us. Without flies to pollinate plants (which come in second after bees), we would lose many plants and have much less selection of plants to eat and provide food for animals.

Debra Saturday is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.

