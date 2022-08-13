The transfer of pollen is necessary for producing seeds and fruit in many crops we eat. How does pollen start at one place and end up at another? Pollinators such as flies, beetles, moths, butterflies, and wasps can be significant pollinators. In this article, we will learn about flies, how they contribute to pollination, and which plants they prefer.
Most of us would not think of flies as pollinators. We think of them landing on our food — trying to wave them away but not helping our flowers and crops produce seed and food for us. Without flies to pollinate plants (which come in second after bees), we would lose many plants and have much less selection of plants to eat and provide food for animals.
Flies have been critical pollinators in many wild natural settings (think woodlands and forests) and cultivated plant species in our home and community gardens and the more expansive agricultural network (commercial farms). Many pollinators are flies, and we now have a growing understanding that flies are more important than we knew.
Flies are diverse and everywhere, living in just about every habitat. Many of the over 160,000 fly species provide pollination in places where bees or other pollinators may not. Since bees are not as common as they were, flies are often the significant pollinators of open, bowl-shaped flowers, with readily available pollen and nectar in polar and alpine environments. And some flies can offer more reliable pollination in early spring due to being active at cooler temperatures than other pollinators. Some flies feed earlier in the day, and others prefer later in the day; they accept a more comprehensive temperature range and will be out and about even in wet and breezy weather.
Hoverflies and blowflies drink nectar, which fuels vigorous activities like flying, and they eat pollen to get the nutrients needed for sexual development. Flowers can also serve as meeting sites for mating. Large numbers of flies will congregate at a particular type of flower, and the byproduct of their behavior can be pollination.
Sustenance is a fly’s immediate concern; Nectar, a sugary solution, provides energy, while pollen is rich in proteins, which some adult flies require before reproduction, though it must stay warm enough to fly. Some flowers have developed a way to keep flies warm while eating the nectar.
The adult flies visit flowers to feed on the nectar and pollen. When they feed and fly off to another flower, they carry pollen from one flower to the next; pollination is incidental. Flies that pollinate include many species of the Diptera order: hoverflies, biting midges, houseflies, blowflies, lovebugs, or March flies.
Flies help pollinate fruits and vegetables, including many fruit-bearing trees, bushes, and some root vegetables. Flies also pollinate quite a few spices and herbs.
Flies are attracted to a variety of flowering plants. Usually, flies prefer white flowers with open structures that are easy to access. Often certain plants have adapted putrid-smelling blossoms to entice specific fly pollinators looking for rotting flesh. And amongst those spoiled-smelling flowers, some have even adapted to look like rotting meat, usually having a brownish red color. For example, Red Trillium is a beautiful flower with a less lovely odor. The deep red color and putrid smell resemble rancid meat and attract flies that feed on these flowers’ pollen. Some flies have specialized associations with specific blooms, while others are generalists, feeding from various flowers.
Midges, tiny flies, are essential for pollinating Cocoa (Theobroma cacao) trees to bear fruit. Chocolate lovers like me are happy midges are doing their jobs. Cacao trees have flowers on the trunk and lowest branches. Cacao flowers are small, white, and face down because they attract tiny flies. Since midges are ordinarily attracted to fungus, and cocoa flowers smell fairly mushroom-ish.
Blooming mango trees produce a horrible smell, and the buzz of blowflies around the blossoms means pollination is happening. Flower flies are among the crucial pollinating insect groups that visit many tropical fruits such as Mango. Without the flies, mangoes would not be as common as they are.
The most observed fly is adult syrphid flies (in the family Syphridae), also known as “flower flies.” Flower flies are not as hairy as bees or efficient in carrying pollen, but some are good pollinators. The flowers that flies pollinate are typical, such as pale and dull to dark brown or purple and sometimes dotted with sheer patches; they have a putrid odor and produce pollen. These flies were recorded visiting over 50 different crop species.
To be sure the insect is a fly and not certain bees or wasps,
• Remember, flies only have one pair of wings which fold over their bodies at rest.
• Some flies look like bees, with black and yellow stripes — like hoverflies. However, they have a distinctive flight pattern; because of this pattern, they are often called “hoverflies.”
To attract flies to your garden• Plant diversity of flowering plant species from these preferred species, selecting species that bloom throughout the year.
• Encourage flies and other insect species into your backyards by considering a mixed planting system that creates different microhabitats.
• Do not forget to include decomposing materials like leaf litter or other organic matter and plant wildflowers.
Fossils tell us that flies and beetles were the primary pollinators of early flowers as long ago as 150 million years ago. Let’s keep flies around for another 150 million years. Flies will ensure future food security as our bees are perishing. Our future food supply could well depend on them.
Debra Saturday is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
