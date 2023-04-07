Master Gardeners

Did you know that the flowering dogwood (Cornus Florida) is native to Georgia. Dogwoods are one of the most widely-planted trees in Georgia and are known for their beautiful flowers. Despite the cold, they have been especially beautiful this year. Actually, what appears to be the white dogwood flower is the petal-like bracts. The flower is the center of those bracts. What is a bract—the part that is above the leaves but below the flower. Poinsettia bracts, for example, are the red leaves you see that appear to be the “bloom”. The dogwood is similar.

Plant your dogwood in a well-drained, partial shady place. Morning sun is best. The best time to plant dogwoods is in the spring before any growth begins. Cover the planted tree with organic matter to protect roots, keep weeds down, and feed the soil. The soil pH should range between 5.6 to 6.5. Dogwoods grow from 20 to 40 feet high and, in the south, usually bloom in March and/or April. The dogwood trees set their flower buds in the late summer. They may bloom in the first year but could take up to 5 to 7 years before they are mature enough to bloom fully. Some people think dogwood trees are high maintenance; but, once they are established, they are relatively easy to care for. The average lifespan is 80 years. Dogwoods can be transplanted but is very difficult.

Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia's Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaskmastergardener@gmail.com.

gardener@gmail.com.

