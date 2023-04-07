Did you know that the flowering dogwood (Cornus Florida) is native to Georgia. Dogwoods are one of the most widely-planted trees in Georgia and are known for their beautiful flowers. Despite the cold, they have been especially beautiful this year. Actually, what appears to be the white dogwood flower is the petal-like bracts. The flower is the center of those bracts. What is a bract—the part that is above the leaves but below the flower. Poinsettia bracts, for example, are the red leaves you see that appear to be the “bloom”. The dogwood is similar.
Plant your dogwood in a well-drained, partial shady place. Morning sun is best. The best time to plant dogwoods is in the spring before any growth begins. Cover the planted tree with organic matter to protect roots, keep weeds down, and feed the soil. The soil pH should range between 5.6 to 6.5. Dogwoods grow from 20 to 40 feet high and, in the south, usually bloom in March and/or April. The dogwood trees set their flower buds in the late summer. They may bloom in the first year but could take up to 5 to 7 years before they are mature enough to bloom fully. Some people think dogwood trees are high maintenance; but, once they are established, they are relatively easy to care for. The average lifespan is 80 years. Dogwoods can be transplanted but is very difficult.
Use protection around the trunk of the dogwood or mulch out a few feet to keep the lawnmower from damaging the trunk. Remember to keep a few inches between the mulch and the tree. If the tree is taller than 4 feet, you may need to stake the tree to ensure its roots become established more easily.
Dogwood trees sometimes get the fungus, Elsinoe Corn, which can cause spot anthracnose, a very common disease for dogwoods. Although, by itself is not life threatening to the health of the dogwood tree, it can be a contributing factor to the decline of the tree.
Deer often like eating the leaves and blooms of the dogwood tree, but this does not destroy these trees. Raccoons, bears, chipmunks and squirrels like to eat the bright red berries in late summer and fall. Squirrels enjoy the fresh new buds from these trees also. Birds, such as the northern mockingbird, eastern bluebird, hermit thrush, northern cardinal, common flicker, yellow-rumper warbler, gray catbird, pine warbler, yellow-bellied sapsucker, brown thrasher and the cedar waxwing love the eat the berries also. Butterflies, moths, and bees are attracted to the blooms.
Medicinal Uses: The bark of the dogwood tree is still used for headaches, fatigue, fever and ongoing diarrhea. In addition, some people apply dogwood directly to the skin for boils and wounds. Check with your physician prior to using any native tree or plant medicinally.
