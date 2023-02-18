Even though in Georgia, we have not had a bad winter this year so far (except for the week of overnight freezing), we are looking forward to warmer days and the colors of spring.
The days when the flowers start showing their beauty will soon be here. Many spring flowers will bloom even when it’s cold to remind you of the sunny days ahead. Which flowers will bring some color and joy to your garden this Spring?
Annuals and perennials will make your spring garden pop. (Reminder: annuals are plants that usually only last one season. Perennials, on the other hand, can last more than one season.) Various annuals and perennials work best for a steady flow of color until summer.
Before we start planting, we plan which flowers to plant. Questions to help in planning: How many hours does the sun shine directly on the area? Any shade? Flowers that require full sun (Reading the seed/plant tag will tell you how many hours of sun and the type of sunlight, direct or partial) will not bloom if they do not get enough sun. The same is true for flowers that require partial or shade; they need those requirements to bloom. What is the mature size of the plant? Size does matter since overcrowding will not allow your flowers to show their best colors. Also, check your perennials’ choices before planting them to ensure they can weather the cold season when it comes back.
Annuals are great for early color and for filling in between perennials. For instant color, buy annuals when you see them at your favorite garden center; otherwise, grow annuals from seed, and they will be ready for transplanting in about 6-8 weeks. Since the plants will need transplanting in 40-56 days, it is time (now) to plant seeds indoors and transplant them to your garden plot. You can expect blooms to appear in late March or early April.
- Here is a list of annuals you may want in your garden:
Wax Begonia — blooms in late spring until early summer.
Lantanas — They are more of a shrub and plant in late spring. It does best in the full sun.
Salvia — the tube-shaped flowers attract pollinators such as butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden. Blooms late spring to early fall in some areas.
Petunias — blooms in spring and can last through late summer. They can tolerate some cool temperatures.
Cornflowers (aka Bachelor’s Buttons) — are annual plants that bloom from March to May. They prefer full sun.
Larkspur — annual bloomer and flowers in April and May. Although Larkspurs prefer full sun, they can grow in partial shade.
Verbenas — they are annual flowers that bloom for a long time. They can act like a perennial in hotter climates.
- (this is not a complete list of Georgia annuals, check garden centers for a good selection)
Perennials come back every year. Mixing annuals with perennials gives almost continuous color all year long. When planning your flower garden or any area where you want to plant perennials remember: they will return each year, so choose your planting area with that in mind. Perennials have a multitude of heights and widths once they have reached total growth. Planting taller perennials in the back and placing shorter perennials toward the front is a great way to show off your spring flowers. Placing annuals in a grouping or scattered amongst the perennials can give a burst of color from early Spring to Summer and maybe longer.
Spring-flowering bulbs, including corms, rhizomes, and tubers, are easy to grow. For spring color, we must plant in the previous autumn. Once you plant the bulb, it starts to grow. By spring, the shoot pokes up through the soil according to their need for sun and heat.
A short list of spring (perennial) flowering bulbs:
Allium (Giant Onion) — although Allium is best known for onions, they are very pretty in a flower garden — late spring blooms.
Greek Windflowers — Also known as Balkan anemones, are early bloomers who prefer full sun yet can tolerate partial sun.
Glory-of-the-Snow — is of the Chionodoxa family. They usually bloom in the very early spring.
Lily-of-the-Valley — Shade-loving and prefers moist but not wet soil. They bloom in late spring and can be invasive.
Crocus — Does best in full shade but can have partial shade. Expect very early to mid-spring blooms.
Hardy Cyclamen — As the name says, they are hardy, yet hot, and dry summers can be brutal. Early to mid-spring, expect flowers.
Spanish Bluebell — A spot with well-draining soil that gets full sun or partial shade does well. Blooms mid to late spring.
Winter Aconite — Plant these buttercup-related bulbs in well-draining soil that get more sun in February than in late March. Late winter to very early spring is when they bloom.
Crown Imperial — Full sun to part-sun is the best exposure for Imperials; they have an early spring blooming time and can last until June.
Common Snowdrop — Snowdrops prefer well-drained soil and full to partial Sun. Blooms from late winter to early spring.
Hyacinth — Plant in well-drained soil in full sun to partial shade. They bloom in mid-spring.
Spring Starflower — They grow in full sun to partial shade. Also known as Mexican Star, they bloom early to mid-spring in well-drained soil.
Spring Snowflake — A location with full sun or partial shade and well-drained soil will give blooms. It blooms from mid to late spring; these plants last.
Common Grape Hyacinth — Even though it is named ‘Hyacinth,’ it is from the Lily family. Well-drained soil, full sun, and some shade are best. They bloom from early to mid-spring.
Narcissus: Daffodil and Jonquil — Although Daffodils and Jonquils are different, people can and do get them mixed up as they are in the genus of Narcissus and the family of Amaryllis. They need full sun to partial sun and have blooms from early to mid-spring.
Sapphire Star or Siberian Squill — Squills prefer full sun to partial shade. They flower in early spring.
Tulip — Tulips prefer well-drained soil and grow best with at least five hours of direct sun. They will flower from early to late spring. Summer can be too hot for tulips to thrive here ins Georgia. As a note: Some gardeners in our area have noticed only a couple of years of blooms. This short growing period indicates they could be considered an ‘annual’ for our region.
Rain or Fairy Lily — These lilies require full sun and bloom mid to late spring.
Peony — Peony blooms from late spring to early summer. They enjoy full sun and well-drained soil. (Their roots are tubers)
Not all perennials are bulbs. Below is a short list of perennials that suit our area and are great for gardens:
Black-eyed Susan — They thrive in full sun and are very late spring and early summer bloomers.
Salvia — They like the full sun for at least six hours of sunlight. Salvia flowers during very late spring/early summer when all the early bloomers have faded.
Hosta — They like well-drained soil. The Hosta’s large leaves do better in partial sun or scattered shade; unlike many plants, they grow in heavy shade. (Hostas are not flowers, but they produce lovely blooms in the spring.)
Now that you have some spring flowering plants in mind, it is time to plan your garden and sow seeds or buy plants at the local greenhouses or garden centers.
Happy Gardening!
