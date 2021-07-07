FOGO Solutions celebrates merger

FOGO Solutions chief executive officer, Richard Haney, chief information officer, John Lewis, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their business merger by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting in partnership with the Carroll County Chamber on May 27th.
A partnership of FOGO Data Centers, TransAmerican Computer Consulting and 2nd Line Marketing, FOGO Solutions brings businesses the services they need to compete and grow in a modern world. FOGO provides Full-Service IT & infrastructure to highly regulated industries. They deliver through a network of regional data centers owned by Fogo and specialize in secure and compliant IT solutions.
As FOGO Solutions, FOGO Data Centers, TransAmerican Computer Consulting, and 2nd Line Marketing aim to bring businesses the personalized, knowledgeable, and secure services that are essential for success. FOGO Solutions makes it a priority to know and understand a clients’ core business needs to provide them the unique services they need to achieve their goals and to prosper in their respective fields. Since FOGO Solutions is founded on a lifetime of relationships, they strive to form long-lasting bonds with their clients and to foster mutually beneficial partnerships.
Haney commented, “FOGO Solutions is a technology service provider focused on delivering complete IT services, technology, infrastructure, and advanced cloud technologies to our business partners.”
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Richard, John and their staff, “we are thrilled to have FOGO Solutions as a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. We look forward to supporting and promoting FOGO Solutions for many years to come.”
For more information about FOGO Solutions, contact them at 678-439-5528 or visit their website www.fogosolutions.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.