Ford signing new book Saturday at the Vine Café

Sex trafficking tends to get lost in the headlines or tucked away in the back pages these days. Sure, it’s unpleasant to think about, but it’s real and it’s ugly. Fortunately, there are people willing and courageous enough to keep the issue front and center.
Count Lakendra Ford among them.
In her new novel “A Maze in Ways,” Lakendra chronicles a highly emotional tale of a young woman’s struggle to survive sex trafficking and personal loss.
A book signing is being held Saturday, July 10 from 1-4 p.m. at the Vine Café and Market located at 12375 Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville.
Born in Los Angeles, raised between Brooklyn, New York and Connecticut, Ford now resides in Atlanta and is a devoted mother, entrepreneur, song writer and now author.
Writing has always been Lakendra’s first passion. As a child she was celebrated for her ability to write short stories and poems. She received her first professional publishing credit at the tender age of 11 and became motivated once her work made the local news and her writings began to travel throughout New York City public Libraries.
However, it was a memorable encounter with Nelson Mandela that served as an inspiration as she recalls being escorted across parade barricades and invited to touch the hand of Mr. Mandela, one of the world’s bravest men. She came to understand that service to others is the most powerful influence anyone could offer to this life.
Soon Lakendra nourished her many talents in the arts including music. Her gifts allowed her to travel all around the United States and to multiple countries where she worked alongside industry greats which allowed her to learn many things. Her work has been used in movie, commercials and on radio.
Lakendra hopes that her new book will further the conversation of how to combat trafficking and abuse in our society. Given her track record, that hope will surely become a reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.