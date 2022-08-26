Chris Pittman grew up in Douglasville and graduated in 2020 from Douglas County High School.
He tried out for the basketball team at Douglas County all four years he went there, but he never had any luck.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:08 pm
Chris Pittman grew up in Douglasville and graduated in 2020 from Douglas County High School.
He tried out for the basketball team at Douglas County all four years he went there, but he never had any luck.
“I wanted to quit playing, but I knew that I had too much potential to just let it go,” Pittman said.
His sophomore year, he signed up to play in a basketball league at Deer Lick Park. He excelled there and began to regain some of his confidence.
“Playing at the park gave me a chance to showcase my skills and to also feel belonging to a group of other basketball players,” he said.
He averaged around 12 points per game (ppg) and led his team to the semi-final round. He also played in the league during his junior year, but his senior year is when everything started to click.
“Once again I was down about not making the high school team my senior year, but I knew that I could always play and have fun at the park,” he said.
His dream was always to play basketball at the collegiate level, but without any high school experience, his dreams were melting away. His senior year at the park, he averaged 18 ppg and led his team to a victory in the league championship game.
“This year was very important for me, so I put in a lot of work to be the best player I can be, and to have a shot at playing in college,” he said.
He used the game film from his senior year at the park and sent it to college coaches across the country. The summer of 2020 after his graduation, he received an academic scholarship to attend Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He accepted the scholarship and had plans to walk on and tryout for the basketball team.
“I was ready to explore the next chapter of my life and hopefully be able to play basketball as well.”
So, Pittman tried out and he made the cut. He is now playing in his third season with the team and has not looked back since.
“I would just say to all the kids out there, never give up even when adversity hits, and always keep your head up,” he said.
