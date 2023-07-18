A federal grand jury has indicted a former Griffin High School teacher on child exploitation charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia.
Michael Allen Dendy, 32, of Milledgeville, is charged with five counts of production of child pornography, seven counts of distribution of child pornography, eight counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the indictment alleges Dendy enticed minor children to engage in sexually explicit acts that were filmed or photographed. In addition, Dendy allegedly distributed, received and possessed child sexual abuse material of minors.
According to the DA’s statement, Dendy taught at GHS from 2018-2020. He also taught at St. Charles High School in Waldorf, Maryland from 2017-2018; and Starkville High School in Starkville, Mississippi from 2014-2016.
Dendy was a teacher at Washington High School in Sandersville, Georgia, at the time of his arrest.
Parents and guardians of children who may have encountered Dendy and have concerns related to this investigation are asked to contact the Department of Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-347-2423.
