Jack Barsky, a former Russian KGB agent who spied on the U.S. during the cold war will be speaking at the Toastmasters of West Georgia meeting June 26. The meeting will be held at Meritage Centre 3400 Chapel Hill Rd., Ste. 103, Douglasville from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Barsky’s life marks him as one of a kind. He was born in Germany, became a chemistry professor, was recruited by the KGB, spent 10 years spying in the United States, and ended up becoming a United States citizen and information technology executive.
“We are excited to have such an experienced and popular public speaker at our club. Jack has spoken in front of crowds as large as four thousand people and has done so all over the world,” said Toastmasters of West Georgia President Yusuf Smith.
Barsky’s story was featured in May of 2015 on CBS 60 Minutes. His memoir Deep Undercover was released in March of 2017. The book has been translated into German, Swedish and Polish. Jack has appeared frequently on US cable stations such as CNN, FOX and MSNBC as well as on foreign TV including such countries as Germany, Poland, Japan, Turkey and France.
Those who are interested may register by going to Eventbrite.com and then search for Toastmasters of West Georgia. For further information call 404- 285-8869 or email yusuf@southhomebuyers.com.
