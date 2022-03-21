Forsh speaks to local Kiwanis Club

Coach Chet Forsh speaks to the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County about his many years in the local school system where he has worked for 49 years.
Forsh was born in Canton where he attended Ralph Bunche School for 10 years prior to being moved to Cherokee High School where he graduated.
He attended Berry College and received his B.S. Degree in Physical Education and Health with a minor in Psychology. He later entered Georgia State University and received his Master’s in Education In 1978 and his Educational Specialist Degree in 1987.
Forsh worked at Douglas County High School as a teacher and coach for several years with John Stone who was principal of Douglas County High School for 11 years.
After retiring from the Douglas County School System, Forsh has continued working as a part time teacher and girls head basketball coach at Douglas County High School.
He is now in his 49th year of working in education in Douglas County.
