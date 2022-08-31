Watermelon

Madelynn Murphy, fourth grade 4-H’er from Appling County, poses with her first-place winning 109-pound watermelon.

 CAES/Special

Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade 4-H’er from Appling County, earned a sweet victory in the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with a girthy melon weighing in at 109.5 pounds. The conclusion of the contest was held on National Watermelon Day, August 3.

The contest, which offers students the opportunity to learn and use their knowledge of agricultural and environmental sciences to produce prize-winning fruit, cultivates an appreciation for proper fruit and vegetable growing techniques. In addition to the basics of caring for watermelons, contestants incorporate mathematical knowledge of space, depth and irrigation needs for their plants. They also develop problem-solving skills for common agricultural challenges such as insect control.

Trending Videos