The City of Douglasville Parks and Recreation Department has been selected as a nominee for the 2023 Perk Your Park Campaign. To secure the $75,000 grant, the project aims to implement a rain garden and improve the park’s trail system to enhance its beauty, resilience, and environmental impact.
Fowler Field Park, a cherished gathering spot for local families, nature enthusiasts, and outdoor lovers, often suffers from waterlogging due to its location on a floodplain. This project, enabled by the grant, will fund the construction of a rain garden to manage stormwater drainage effectively. Additionally, the grant will be used to improve the park’s trail system with crushed gravel resurfacing, ensuring an enjoyable experience for visitors, rain or shine.
“We see tremendous potential in Fowler Field Park, and the grant could truly help us unlock that potential,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Bass. “The planned rain garden and trail improvements will not only address environmental concerns but also enhance the park experience for our community. We invite everyone to support this project by nominating Fowler Field Park and spreading the word among their networks.”
The Perk Your Park Campaign is part of the Niagara Perk Your Park Project, an initiative that focuses on park and community space revitalization across the country. The Perk Your Park Campaign encourages public engagement with these new spaces, asking the public to support a park project that should be selected to receive a grant. Our community can vote once per day every day through September 18, 2023, at NiagaraPerkYourPark.com.
About Perk Your ParksThe National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the nation’s leading advocate for parks and recreation is proud to partner with Niagara Water and Niagara Cares to launch the 2023 Niagara Perk Your Park Contest, an initiative that focuses on park and community space revitalization.
Since 2015, Niagara Bottling and NRPA have perked seventeen parks, and this year, we’re welcoming new entries from public park agencies in Texas, California, and Georgia.
Three grant recipients in 2023 will each receive $75,000 toward a park refresh; imagine your park’s possibilities!
Each year, Niagara and NRPA seek to make park dreams come true by focusing on improving access to community spaces, nature, and healthy living in under-resourced communities through the Perk Your Park program.
Past projects include more accessible trails through nature parks, the installation of pollinators, bird blinds, and outdoor classrooms.
For nearly a decade, Niagara has been perking communal spaces, inviting families to play on upgraded equipment, socialize under new shaded picnic settings, and bring them closer to nature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.