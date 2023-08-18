The City of Douglasville Parks and Recreation Department has been selected as a nominee for the 2023 Perk Your Park Campaign. To secure the $75,000 grant, the project aims to implement a rain garden and improve the park’s trail system to enhance its beauty, resilience, and environmental impact.

Fowler Field Park, a cherished gathering spot for local families, nature enthusiasts, and outdoor lovers, often suffers from waterlogging due to its location on a floodplain. This project, enabled by the grant, will fund the construction of a rain garden to manage stormwater drainage effectively. Additionally, the grant will be used to improve the park’s trail system with crushed gravel resurfacing, ensuring an enjoyable experience for visitors, rain or shine.