Foxhall Resort is offering a traditional Easter Sunday Brunch menu on Sun. Apr. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pheasant Blue, Foxhall’s southern-flair restaurant, will serve classic brunch fare, priced at $49 for adults and $21 for children. Price does not include taxes and gratuities.
Pheasant Blue’s Easter Brunch is available only on Apr. 17, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and reservations are required. Call 404-389-4836 to reserve a table. Take advantage of great rates on overnight stays with a 20 percent discount by booking at foxhallresort.com using code SAVENOW20.
Known for its awe-inspiring scenic views of the Chattahoochee River, Foxhall offers a relaxing getaway perfect for unplugging and enjoying classic adventure the entire family can enjoy, conveniently located just outside of Atlanta. From hiking, fishing, classic lawn games like bocce ball and croquet, clay shooting, guided hunts or ATV adventures, this 1,100-acre resort is filled with opportunity for families to make memories they will cherish for years to come.
Spend a day hiking and exploring the spring flowers, or simply enjoying the serene lake views. Families can enjoy simplistic luxury in charming lakeside villas and cottages and escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Foxhall lodging features spacious open floor plans, kitchenettes and space to socially distance together.
