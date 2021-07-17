Treasured as one of the most beautiful and mysterious native plants in America, the Franklinia tree was almost lost to extinction were it not for the efforts of John and William Bartram. John Bartram was an extraordinary, self-taught naturalist who was appointed by England’s King George III as Botanist for the North American colonies in 1765. William Bartram was John Bartram’s third son, and he would become America’s first native-born natural history artist.
This father and son pair explored widely throughout the American colonies to collect and preserve botanical specimens, seeds, and living plants as well as to propagate them in order to share specimens with colleagues. They explored regions from Charleston, South Carolina to Georgia’s shorelines and well into Florida. Much of their efforts focused along river banks and drainage land. In the fall of 1765, during one of their collection trips near the mouth of the Alatamaha River, south of Savannah, GA, John and William discovered a grove of unusual small shrubs. They described this grove as having aromatic, camellia-like single white flowers which had deep green leaves. It was a spectacular find. They collected seeds and plants which they planted in the Bartram Gardens in Pennsylvania. Had they not collected seeds and planted them, this rare and beautiful plant would have become extinct.
John Bartram’s journal read, “This day we found several very curious shrubs, one bearing beautiful good fruits (i.e., seed pods).” By 1803 — or perhaps a decade earlier — this small tree had completely disappeared from the wild. Franklinia only survived due to Bartram’s collecting the plants and seeds and propagating them in his Philadelphia garden. The Franklinia tree has the most mysterious past of any native American plant species. Since at least 1803
— and possibly as decade earlier — Franklinia had disappeared completely from the wild. No one really knows what caused the extinction of this species.
Although many theories abound, almost everyone agrees that Franklinia was probably mostly extinct by the time Europeans arrived on the continent. Several theories have been proposed. One theory is that Franklinia was probably a Northern species that escaped glaciation, leaving a few scattered populations in southeastern North America. This may explain why Franklinia trees grown in the northern U. S. fare better than those in the South. Perhaps Franklinia was not well adapted to the hot southern climate and slowly died out before it had a chance to return to its native range further north after glaciers retreated.
Additional theories blame early botanists for collecting this rare species out of existence. What few trees that remained could have easily been wiped out by random events, such as a flood or fire. A more recent theory includes habitat loss from indigenous and subsequent European settlement compounded by disease introduced by cotton farming that proved too much for a small, genetically shallow species. It is more than likely that it was the combination of all of these factors — and more — that led Franklinia to extinction in the wild.
Now more than 200 years later, we are fortunate to be enjoying this unique native shrub. Franklinia alatamaha was not the first name assigned to this newly discovered plant. Unable to classify it during the Fall of 1765, naming it remained for several years. When William returned to the original site in 1773, he referred to it as Gordonia pubescent, as it closely resembled the evergreen loblolly bay Gordonia lasianthus, which also has large showy flowers and a similar growing range, but is an evergreen.
William later learned from Dr. Daniel Sloander, a botanist associated with his patron, Dr. Fothergill, that in fact the species was a unique genus. In 1785, in honor of the Bartram’s great family friend, Benjamin Franklin, they named the genus Franklinia, and the species, Franklinia alatamaha, in honor of the majestic Alatamaha River as the sole species within this genus. Franklinia and Gordonia are members of the tea family (Theaceae), which includes camellias (Camellia japonica and C. sasanqua). Camellias are native to Korea and Japan.
In 1998, Bartram’s Garden conducted a census where botanical gardens and individuals reported living Franklinia specimens. The top five states reporting the most plants include included: Pennsylvania (559), North Carolina (181), New Jersey (1587) Virginia (120), and New York (116). Georgia, where the Franklinia had been assumed to be native, reported only 58 locations.
In addition to its cold tolerance and sensitivity to drought, Franklinia has other characteristics that make it incompatible with Georgia climate. For example, plants flower far later in the year than most trees in the eastern deciduous forest biome, with flowers being pollinated in September, yet the seed pod will not mature for 13-15 months. And yet with all the problems the Georgia climate imposed in propagating the Franklinia, its beauty and historical origins makes for a very desirable addition to the gardens in the South. Fortunately, growers have been successful in experimenting with hybridization between Franklinia and other genera, creating new cultivars that perform better and live longer in our growing
region.
Additional information/publications on horticulture can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension Website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension Office is available to assist: uge2097 @uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email douglasaskamastergardener @gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.