Georgia Highlands College (GHC) is waiving the $30 admissions application fee July 24 to July 28, making it the perfect time for future students to apply for any upcoming semester. It's also not too late to apply for fall semester and begin taking classes in August and October.

GHC offers in-person, remote and hybrid classes to fit any schedule, including the new GHC@Night program that allows students to attend only one night per week and earn their Associate of Business Administration degree.