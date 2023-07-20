Georgia Highlands College (GHC) is waiving the $30 admissions application fee July 24 to July 28, making it the perfect time for future students to apply for any upcoming semester. It's also not too late to apply for fall semester and begin taking classes in August and October.
GHC offers in-person, remote and hybrid classes to fit any schedule, including the new GHC@Night program that allows students to attend only one night per week and earn their Associate of Business Administration degree.
Additionally, students still have the opportunity to explore and utilize financial aid options during the fall semester, such as the HOPE/Zell Miller Scholarship. Financial aid information can be found here.
You can learn more about GHC by visiting highlands.edu or start working with an admissions counselor by completing the college’s admissions inquiry form.
The application fee will be waived for those completing and submitting an admissions application between July 24 and July 28. Completing the online application is convenient and easy. For questions email admitme@highlands.edu or call 706-802-5000.
