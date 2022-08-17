Douglas County Parks and Recreation has an exciting new volunteer-based opportunity to make a difference at all parks.
Heading this organization is Michelle Eads, an employee of Guest Services at Deer Lick Park and long-time resident of Douglas County. The purpose of the program is to help keep our parks clean, safe, and enjoyable for Douglas County residents and wildlife.
The volunteers’ first meeting was Thursday, Aug. 11. The goal of volunteers is to come by Deer Lick once or twice a week to help pick up litter, observe animals and plants, and to attend to injured wildlife.
Many volunteers stated their concerns about injured animals in the park as well as the amount of litter seen throughout.
One concerning source of litter is the fishing line that can be found around the banks of the lake. The volunteers have already been making efforts by removing fishing line and hooks on the Canadian Geese and then releasing them back into the park.
Volunteer Lori Shamaly stated, “Fishing line that is left on the banks of the lake is so harmful to the wildlife at Deer Lick Park. Picking it up along with other trash is essential in protecting the wildlife there.”
Volunteers will also aid in researching and documenting the animals, insects, and plant life that they find within the park. They are hoping that this will help to broaden the activities that Deer Lick Park can provide for the community.
Volunteers will most likely meet on a monthly basis. They will be given packs with tools such as gloves, trash bags, wire cutters, anti-bacterial wipes, notebooks, and pens to assist with their efforts.
If you are interested in joining, please call Deer Lick Park or email Michelle Eads at meads@douglascountyga.gov. In the words of volunteer Mickey Medina, “Animals within the park have no voice. We as humans must speak up for them.”
