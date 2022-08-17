Parks

Volunteers are pictured from left to right. Front Row: Lola Castro and Liliana Castro. Back Row: Summer Gerardi, Michelle Eads, Amanda Castro, Mickey Medina, Lori Shamaly and Chase Booth.

 DC Parks and Rec/Special

Douglas County Parks and Recreation has an exciting new volunteer-based opportunity to make a difference at all parks.

Heading this organization is Michelle Eads, an employee of Guest Services at Deer Lick Park and long-time resident of Douglas County. The purpose of the program is to help keep our parks clean, safe, and enjoyable for Douglas County residents and wildlife.

