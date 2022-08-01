From GHC to the set of 'Creed III'

Peighton Williamson’s goal of a career in the film industry is coming to fruition. The 20-year-old Georgia Highlands College (GHC) alumna recently completed an internship on the set of MGM’s “Creed III.” Working on the upcoming blockbuster has only furthered her passion for movie production as she sets her eyes on a future profession.
“I was only planning on completing my general education credits at Georgia Highlands College and then transferring to Berry after my sophomore year to study film but then when my mom and I were speaking to my advisor about my courses for the fall of 2020, she told us about the partnership Georgia Highlands College has with
the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) and I decided to enroll,” Williamson said.
Having the internship opportunity through the partnership between GHC and GFA
GFA is a unique, statewide initiative to train the next generation of film
crews through coursework and
and support of underrepresented communities has resonated with
leading Hollywood studios and production companies like MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, who have signed on to help
the GFA set students on a path for a career in the entertainment industry.
“I absolutely loved my experience with GFA,” Williamson
said. “The teachers were great and I gained so much knowledge in the classes.”
as a script supervisor on “Creed III” earlier this year, where she had a front-row seat
to the production of the movie sitting beside actor/director Michael B. Jordan and the film’s script supervisor.
During her internship she
notated coverage, continuity and
set and gained additional experience working in the production office.
She also previously worked on the set
of “Holy Irresistible,” which features
“It’s always nerve-racking when stepping onto a big
film set especially for the first time,” Williamson said. “However, just try
you’re there, absorb as much knowledge as you can, meet as many people as you can, make a good impression and make connections.”
her contacts, and a close friend, in the industry.
