From GHC to the set of 'Creed III'

Peighton Williamson’s goal of a career in the film industry is coming to fruition. The 20-year-old Georgia Highlands College (GHC) alumna recently completed an internship on the set of MGM’s “Creed III.” Peighton is pictured with actor/director Michael B. Jordan.

 GHC/Special

SPECIAL TO SENTINEL

Peighton Williamson’s goal of a career in the film industry is coming to fruition. The 20-year-old Georgia Highlands College (GHC) alumna recently completed an internship on the set of MGM’s “Creed III.” Working on the upcoming blockbuster has only furthered her passion for movie production as she sets her eyes on a future profession.

Trending Videos