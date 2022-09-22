FSES book

Factory Shoals Elementary School student Lyric Johnson has published a book titled “I’m Beautiful, I’m Smart, and I Can Do All Things." On Sept. 9, Johnson signed a copy of the book to go in the school’s library, and FSES media specialist Danielle Jiles said that she plans to create a display featuring Johnson’s book in the media center for all students to see.

The book, titled “I’m Beautiful, I’m Smart, and I Can Do All Things”, is a story that gives affirmations to the reader as they follow the main character in the book. This book, Johnson says, is written for little girls, but she added that she’s working on another edition for little boys that she hopes to complete soon.

