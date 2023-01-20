FSMS Gardening pic

The Factory Shoals Middle School Garden Club recently received a $1,000 McDonald’s Golden Grant.

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Ohio native Leila Serrano didn’t grow up with gardening as part of her school curriculum. However, after seeing her daughter’s school begin a program and hearing about the opportunities that it afforded students, she soon became inspired to begin a gardening club at Factory Shoals Middle School.

