FSMS sixth-grader Adan named a student leader for Girls Empowering Movement

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Giselle Adan, a sixth-grader at Factory Shoals Middle School, has been selected by HealthMPowers as a student leader for the new Girls Empowering Movement Program (GEM). Sponsored by The Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation, GEM is a five-year statewide initiative to improve middle school girls’ physical activity.
Spurred by Georgia FitnessGram data that shows a sharp decline in girls’ aerobic capacity from 51% in fifth grade to only 31% in 12th grade and a gender disparity in fitness levels among middle school girls and boys, the program will empower and engage 18,000 girls from 120 sites across Georgia. The GEM program will be implemented in schools, Girl Scout Troops, and Boys and Girls Clubs starting in the fall of 2021.
“GEM is different than other physical activity programs because it doesn’t push girls to do activities that they don’t want to do” said Adan. “The GEM program takes the time to understand girls and helps them to become strong leaders.”
The Girls Empowering Movement is a collaborative initiative led by HealthMPowers in partnership with: Boys and Girls Clubs of Georgia, Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, and Wolf Wellness Lab at the University of West Georgia. The organizations are working together to ensure that the girls’ voice drives all program elements and keeps them at the forefront.
Adan is one of only 14 middle school girls from across the state selected to serve on the GEM Leadership Team.
As a leader in this movement, Adan aims to have a positive impact on her peers.
“My name is Giselle, my friends call me Gigi,” Adan wrote in a bio for the HealthMPowers website. “I’m 13 years old. I am a strong leader. Doing this work is important because it will help middle school girls be more physically active. I’m part of the GEM Leadership Team because I can relate to how other girls feel. I want to help them be comfortable and confident when being physically active.”
The girls have been working closely with HealthMPowers staff during the design phase of the program and collectively decided on the name GEM because they felt it represented the strength, value and confidence they hope to inspire in their peers. The Team also announced the project in a video and provided direction in creating the GEM logo.
“The collaboration and insights from the GEM Leadership Team have been integral to creating a physical activity program tailored to meet girls’ needs,” said Christi Kay, Project Director, HealthMPowers.
For more information about the Girls Empowering Movement (GEM) program, visit HealthMPowers.org/GEM.
