For many years, Douglasville First United Methodist Church has partnered with Burnett Elementary to show love and support to the staff, students and parents.
So far this year church members provided a welcome back breakfast for the staff, decorated the teachers’ lounge, and were on hand to welcome students and parents on the first day of school.
They also enhanced the planters and landscaping in front of the building to provide an inviting entrance for parents and students as they returned for the new year.
Other projects this year include providing Christmas gifts for students in need, giving warm hand-knitted hats to all children, furnishing snacks in the teachers’ lounge, providing refreshments and decorations for the All Star Awards, and hosting an end-of-the-year luncheon for teachers.
Douglasville First United Methodist values its relationship with Burnett Elementary and appreciates the commitment of all the administrators, teachers, and staff to make Burnett an outstanding and caring place to learn.
