The Miniature Garden & Horticulture Exhibit for the Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival will be on display June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
This is your chance to show your green thumb by entering a sample of your wonderful gardening skills in this year’s festival.
Your entries must be fresh plant material from your garden. You may have as many entries as you like. Miniature gardens are also welcome.
All entries must be in place at the museum on Thursday or Friday, June 2nd and 3rd. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 12431 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, GA 30134. If you have questions, call 678-449-3939. The flower show is free and open to the public.
Also, the amazing Hydrangea Festival Garden tour will be held on June 4th from 9-5. Several local homes will open their gardens for this tour. Tickets for the tour are available ($25) online at dcmuseum.org and click the link to Hydrangea Festival Tickets.
