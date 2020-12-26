Not news: The world is divided.
Split between tilling and no-tilling, gardeners can easily feel like ping-pong balls batted between the two opposing ideas.While the goal of both methods is to provide a proper environment for seed germination and root growth, the transformation from barren dirt to enriched soil takes either time or tilling.
Using tools to mix soil and amendments, tilling can quickly produce a nutrient-rich growing bed. For the average gardener, the tool might be a garden hoe or a spading fork to gently till small areas. Or it could also be a gasoline or electric rototiller to deeply churn soil in larger tracts. How vigorously a tool should impact soil is at the heart of this debate. No-tilling is simply preparing a growing bed by layering soil and amendments into a no- or low-impact garden bed. Soil is enriched by adding compost, leaves, hay and other organic material often in alternating layers.
Tilling historically has scraped, scratched and scarred the landscape, opponents of the method say. The practice destroys soil structure and results in crusting and eventual compaction.
But some gardeners feel that time is of the essence and they plan their plot for the very next season. “Now!” is their mantra. With that in mind, mechanical tilling quickly can turn rows or even acreage into an area ready to grow.
And then there is gardening tradition. For centuries, tilling has been used to prepare seedbeds, kill weeds, as well as mix in nutrients, roots and stalks.
The images are nearly universal: A mule plodding through a muddy field kicks up clumps of top soil as furrows form; an ancient tractor, belching black diesel smoke, glides along leaving long, neat rows in its wake; or a nearly whisper-quiet tiny tiller churning six-inches deep in a backyard garden, blends this falls’ leaves into a herb bed for spring 2021.
And then there are those who believe that timelessness is the best way forward. After all, we’ve got forever to get things right. Right?
Maybe. Not tilling relies on layering components of healthy nutrients and often takes months, years or seemingly forever to arrive at supple, rich soil.
Proponents say not tilling improves soil structure and moisture saturation. Vegetation from spent plants holds more water and minimizes evaporation from the soil surface. Joe Lamp’l is a garden enthusiast who strongly advocates for the no-till method. He’s the Joe behind www.joegardener.com whose website and podcasts offer lots of ideas and perspectives. He believes tilling does more harm than good to garden soil.
He’s passionate about preventing the havoc made by tillers. “They destroy nature’s infrastructure to a healthy soil food web. The undisturbed soil consists of a network of billions of beneficial organisms from bacteria and fungi, nematodes, arthropods and insects, and of course earthworms. Collectively they form a thriving, nutrient-rich, yet fragile ecosystem,” he said in an article on his website.
Lamp’l says tilling also brings thousands of weed seeds to the surface. “Seeds that were buried and dormant due to a lack of sunlight are brought to the surface and exposed to the light of day. Ironically, we often till to turn under existing weeds. But in the process, we’re bringing up thousands more to take their place.”
He created and hosted the Emmy Award-winning Growing a Greener World, a national green-living lifestyle series on PBS. On his website he says when he’s not working in his large, raised bed vegetable garden, he’s likely planting or digging something up, or spending time with his family on their organic farm just north of Atlanta.
While no-till is considered more economically viable for larger tracts with savings in fuel and irrigation, planting some crops requires seed drilling or other special equipment. In the no-till growing environment, controlling fungus is also a challenge.
With no-till, the improved soil structure and moisture conserving residue cover makes more water available for crops with improved filtration and less evaporation from the soil surface.
“The true benefits and full potential of no-till soil won’t be realized until a couple of years into the process. But anything worth having is worth waiting for, and that is certainly the case for the type of soil that only gets better over time in a no-till soil environment,” Lamp’l says.
Greg Jones is a certified Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. He is a member of the Douglas County Master Gardeners and enjoys planting vegetables, herbs and fruit. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
