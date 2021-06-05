Douglas County native David John Gardner is retiring from Georgia Power after 44 years of service.
Gardner began working at Georgia Power as a helper in 1977 and is retiring as a substation inspector, according to a resolution honoring him in the state House of Representatives.
Gardner graduated from Douglas County High School in 1974. He has been with his wife, Arubra, since 1997; they married in 2017. They have homes in Winston and Wedowee, Ala. He has four children and 12 grandchildren.
He was one of 12 children born to Jack and Joanne Gardner. Arubra called Joanne “amazing” and said she is in her early 90s and continues to work with the prison ministry.
David Gardner is presently working in the Augusta area and has “long been recognized by his colleagues and peers as a man of great expertise who epitomizes the ideals of integrity, skill and responsibility,” according to the House resolution. He has worked at Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro and his last major project has been at the Wadley Primary Substation.
Arubra said he is an “icon” at Georgia Power and is known respectfully at the company as “Shug.” According to the House resolution, Gardner has given inspiration to many and has established a “brilliant reputation of renown throughout the state for his dedication to excellence.”
His “vision and unyielding commitment to the proper functioning of public utilities will be sorely missed upon the occasion of his retirement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.