The April Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) features Patrice Gates and her vibrantly colored original art and prints. Gates sells prints, framed originals, resin art, and resin coasters, all at the CAC in April.
Gates is an Atlanta, Georgia-based artist who specializes in one-of-a-kind drawings and paintings that are inspired by women and black culture.
A self-taught artist throughout grade school she later went to study art at the University of Louisville, Kentucky on a full-ride scholarship. It was during her final years of college that she discovered her love for painting. She graduated with a BA in Fine Arts and a minor in creative writing.
As an artist, Gates strives to convey emotions and experiences through her chosen medium of oil, digital arts, acrylic, and mixed media. Her work often depicts women in simple moments (such as drinking coffee or putting on makeup) and by using vibrant colors to capture these moments and give them new life.
She draws inspiration from a variety of sources, including nature, music, black culture, and the human experience. Through her art, she aims to create a sense of connection between the paintings and the viewer that gets them to see and appreciate the simplicity of the scenes.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists.
Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone!
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups.
The programs and activities of the Cultural Arts Council are supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
