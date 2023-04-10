The April Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) features Patrice Gates and her vibrantly colored original art and prints. Gates sells prints, framed originals, resin art, and resin coasters, all at the CAC in April.

Gates is an Atlanta, Georgia-based artist who specializes in one-of-a-kind drawings and paintings that are inspired by women and black culture.

Trending Videos