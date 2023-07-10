The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is showcasing the talent of Olivia Gehrke in the Pop Up Arts Shop for July.
Gehrke is an illustrator who creates charmingly playful art. Her cartoon pins and stickers start at just $5. Find a great gift for a friend or relative by exploring the Pop Up Arts Shop at the CAC located on 8652 Campbellton Street.
Gehrke has always been fond of the weirder things in life. After spending her formative years reading instead of talking, she decided it was time to make her own stories. Upon first availability, she moved from her hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the much too-hot Southern hemisphere. There she studied illustration at Savannah College of Art and Design and met many excellent creatives.
Gehrke currently resides in Douglasville with her husband and three mischievous cats.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.