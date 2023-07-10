The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is showcasing the talent of Olivia Gehrke in the Pop Up Arts Shop for July.

Gehrke is an illustrator who creates charmingly playful art. Her cartoon pins and stickers start at just $5. Find a great gift for a friend or relative by exploring the Pop Up Arts Shop at the CAC located on 8652 Campbellton Street.