Georgia farmers grow crops, livestock and timber that feed, clothe and shelter us. That’s why Georgia Farm Bureau and other ag organizations across the state will observe Georgia Ag Week March 20-24 and celebrate National Ag Day on March 21. This year marks the 50th anniversary of National Ag Day, which is traditionally celebrated on or around the first day of spring.

“Not only do farmers keep us fed, clothed and housed, but they also provide habitat to wildlife on their farms while protecting soil and water resources using environmentally sustainable methods to grow their crops and livestock,” said Joey Rainwater, Douglas County Farm Bureau president. “During Georgia Ag Week, I encourage everyone to take time to think what their life would be like if we didn’t have farmers.”

Trending Videos