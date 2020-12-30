Effective Jan. 2, Dr. James Lennon is relocating to Georgia Cancer Specialists’ Douglasville and Paulding office locations.
He previously saw patients in Macon and Milledgeville.
Dr. Lennon is board certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine, and he has special interests in prostate cancer, gynecologic malignancies, and hematologic disorders—in particular, myelodysplastic syndromes and myeloma. For more information, visit gacancer.com.
