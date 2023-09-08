Hey there, fellow green-thumbed enthusiasts! Can you believe it’s almost that time of year again? The leaves are almost ready to change, the air is crisp and cool, and your garden is ready for its fall makeover. And if you’re a savvy Southeast gardener in the lovely state of Georgia, you’re in for a treat — because we’re about to dive into the delightful world of fall gardening, y’all!

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Fall gardening? In Georgia? Isn’t that just a bunch of withered plants and sad soil?” Oh, let me tell you, it’s quite the opposite. Fall is like the second chance your garden didn’t even know it needed. Trust me, I’ve seen my fair share of garden mishaps, but fall gardening? It’s like hitting the reset button for your plants. After the hot, dry summer we’ve had in my neck of the woods, fall gardening is sure to be a pleasure. Less pest pressure, cooler days, yummy veggies… yes, please!

Kimberly Lowe-Williams is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.