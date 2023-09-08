Hey there, fellow green-thumbed enthusiasts! Can you believe it’s almost that time of year again? The leaves are almost ready to change, the air is crisp and cool, and your garden is ready for its fall makeover. And if you’re a savvy Southeast gardener in the lovely state of Georgia, you’re in for a treat — because we’re about to dive into the delightful world of fall gardening, y’all!
Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Fall gardening? In Georgia? Isn’t that just a bunch of withered plants and sad soil?” Oh, let me tell you, it’s quite the opposite. Fall is like the second chance your garden didn’t even know it needed. Trust me, I’ve seen my fair share of garden mishaps, but fall gardening? It’s like hitting the reset button for your plants. After the hot, dry summer we’ve had in my neck of the woods, fall gardening is sure to be a pleasure. Less pest pressure, cooler days, yummy veggies… yes, please!
First things first, grab your gardening gloves and a big ol’ smile — you’re about to become the proud parent of a fabulous fall garden. Now, down in the peachy state, our temperatures are still sizzling during the day, but those nights? They’re cooler than a cucumber straight from the fridge. This means it’s prime time for planting some autumn-loving beauties.
Let’s talk plants, shall we? Think of your fall garden as a runway show for plants ready to strut their stuff even as the days get shorter. Start with the classics, like kale and collard greens. These leafy divas thrive in cooler weather, and they’ll have your garden looking so fierce you might just catch your tomatoes blushing.
And speaking of tomatoes, don’t you dare think the party’s over just because summer is taking a bow. Extend the tomato fiesta by planting some cold-tolerant varieties. You’ll be reaping the rewards while your neighbors are mourning the end of their tomato salads.
Here are three cold-tolerant tomato varieties that will keep your fall garden looking delicious:
‘Stupice’ Tomato: This is a superstar when it comes to cold tolerance. ‘Stupice’ tomatoes are known for their ability to withstand chilly nights without sacrificing flavor. They’re early producers, too, so you’ll enjoy juicy tomatoes well into fall.
‘Siberian’ Tomato: Don’t let the name fool you — these tomatoes are tough cookies when it comes to cold weather. ‘Siberian’ tomatoes thrive in cooler conditions and can handle a bit of frost. They offer a unique and rich flavor that will elevate your fall salads and dishes.
‘Glacier’ Tomato: If you want tomatoes that can brave even the coolest fall nights, ‘Glacier’ is your go-to. These compact plants yield small, round, red tomatoes with a tangy-sweet taste. Plus, they’re perfect for containers, so you can bring the tomato party onto your porch.
Now, let’s sprinkle some flower power into this garden shindig. Pansies and violas are like the little black dresses of fall gardening — they go with everything and always look fabulous. Last year my pansies lasted until late spring/ early summer, when I had to finally admit it was time to pull them. Plant them in containers, beds, or even hanging baskets for a burst of color that’s so charming you’ll catch the butterflies showing up for a photo shoot.
But wait, there’s more! Don’t forget those sassy snapdragons, dazzling dianthus, and cool-as-a-cucumber cabbages. These babies know how to steal the spotlight and keep your garden rocking all season.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t share some sage (pun intended) advice to keep your fall garden thriving. Water wisely, my friends. Those plants might be cool with the cooler temps, but they’re still thirsty little divas. And while you’re at it, give ‘em a boost of nutrients with a good ol’ dose of compost. It’s like a spa day for your plants; they’ll thank you with some serious leafy glam.
Oh, and let’s not forget the power of companionship — plant those goodies close together so they can cozy up and share warmth when those nights start getting chilly. It’s like a garden slumber party, and your plants are all in for the cuddle puddle.
It’s time to strut your stuff and show off that fall garden magic. And if you’re craving some more inspiration and a backstage pass to my own fall garden escapades, be sure to check out my Instagram account @urbangeekmomgardener. You’ll find me waltzing through my garden, sharing tips, and probably embarrassing myself with some hilarious gardening fails. Because let’s face it, gardening is all about having fun, growing, and getting your hands dirty in style.
So go on, plant those pansies, dance with the dianthus, and show folks that your fall garden game is strong, sassy, and seriously spectacular. Happy gardening!
And before I go, here are a few online seed producers to get you started on your fall gardening journey:
1. Southern Exposure Seed Exchange
3. High Mowing Organic Seeds
So, whether you’re looking for Southern-specific seeds or high-quality options that will flourish in the Southeastern US, these seed producers have you covered.
Kimberly Lowe-Williams is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
