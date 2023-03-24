If you are a renter behind on your utility bill, you may be eligible to receive financial assistance through Georgia Power’s collaboration with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
Funding is available for a limited time and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to Georgia Power customers who qualify. Must apply by March 31st. To learn more and apply, visit georgiapower.com/HelpPay.
Georgia Power’s energy assistance team will be at Douglasville First United Methodist Church on Monday, March 27, from 1-5 p.m., to help residents complete their application for utility assistance and answer any questions.
Qualifications
Be a Georgia Power customer residing in one of the 294 specified zip codes across the state, rent your home, and have a balance billed on your Georgia Power account.
Required documents and information needed to complete application
Georgia Power Account number, proof of identity, verification of income, lease agreement, and demonstrated risk of homelessness or housing instability (i.e. a past due electric bill).
Additional Assistance Resources
Georgia Power offers energy assistance programs in communities across Georgia and has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to assist income-qualifying customers with their energy costs. The company’s programs are offered to help meet the changing needs of customers across the state and proactively identify customized solutions and help determine eligibility for utility assistance and programs:
• Georgia Power’s Income-Qualified Senior Citizen Discount — Customers 65 years of age or older may qualify for a discount based on income. In January 2023, the discount was increased by $6 per month, bringing the total monthly discount to $30.
• Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) — Available every year from November to May from the Division of Family & Children Services, this program helps income-qualified households pay for heating and cooling costs.
• The Salvation Army’s Project SHARE — Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, customers can receive assistance from other residents living in their same community for expenses such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities.
