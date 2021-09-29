Georgia’s newest license plate supports historic preservation

Drivers with Georgia license plates can now display a new look while supporting the state’s Historic Preservation Division. T
he HPD released its new license plates this week bearing the theme, “Preserve Georgia Downtowns.” The HPD, now a part of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, works with federal agencies to help them comply with historic preservation laws and regulations, administers multiple economic development programs, and collaborates with key stakeholders for planning, conservation, tourism, and site protection.
HPD’s Georgia Heritage Grant Program matches the funds raised from the plates. Since 1994, the program has matched more than $3.5 million.
The new plates cost $45, of which $20 goes to the HPD, $5 is slated for Georgia’s General Fund, and the remaining $20 is the standard license plate fee. The historic preservation plates may be purchased at any county tag office upon request. The new preservation plates can arrive within seven to 10 business days from the ordering date. Temporary plates are issued at the time of purchase because specialty plates are not normally stocked. Georgia’s historic preservation plates can also be purchased with new vehicle by simply requesting the upgraded tag.
For more information about Georgia’s Historic Preservation Division visit our webpage: https://www.dca.ga.gov/georgia-historic-preservation-division.
