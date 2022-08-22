State Parks

Pictured, from left, are Lieren Merz, Bud Fuller, Jason Carter, Desmond Timmons, Gretchen Greminger, Tyler Sims, Katherine Darsey, Chris Lockwood, Karl Gross, Carol Sanchez and Jamie Madden.

 Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites/Special

Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees were honored recently during their annual Managers Conference held in north Georgia. Site managers attended an awards ceremony celebrating those who make more than 60 State Parks and Historic Sites outstanding destinations across Georgia. They also attended training sessions and shared ideas on park operations. Below are this year’s award winners. 

Henry Struble Manager-of-the-Year Award

Trending Videos