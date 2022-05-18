SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Georgia Trend recently published a success story about Douglasville-based HRC Engineers, a provider of civil engineering, landscape architecture and land surveying services to residential, commercial/industrial and municipal developers across the Southeast.
HRC is one of 12 businesses featured who’ve benefited from the tools, training and resources provided by consultants affiliated with the UGA Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
The statewide business publication’s 50-plus page annual guide for small businesses in Georgia also includes a letter from the governor, thought leadership articles, and information related to economic trends relative to entrepreneurs.
In the HRC story, Howard B. Ray, founder, president, and CEO HRC, shared how he was able to grow his company to new heights—with the right assistance.
Ray worked closely with Todd Anduze, area director of the SBDC center affiliated with the University of West Georgia (UWG) in Carrollton to take the company up a notch.
“Working with Todd helped our team expand the business, and multiply sales five-fold,” Ray said. “I attribute success achieved in the last three years to insights and discipline learned from Todd and the SBDC.”
