UWG German

Jayla Beard is a senior double-majoring in German and international economic affairs at UWG. Last October, she attended the 14th annual German-American Conference at the Kennedy School at Harvard University thanks to the support of the Halle Foundation.

 UWG/Special

Experiential learning is a key component of education at the University of West Georgia, and the Halle Foundation is helping UWG students create opportunities to engage outside of the classroom.

